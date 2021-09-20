Cops: DNA ties man to Windsor robbery, failed Bloomfield heist

Sep. 20—DNA evidence has tied a Bloomfield man to a gas station robbery in Windsor in December 2019 and the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Bloomfield more than four months later, police say.

The man, Obbie Prude, 25, is charged with first-degree robbery in the heist at the Shell station at 1010 Kennedy Road in Windsor on Dec. 8, 2019 and with attempted first-degree robbery in the failed holdup of the One Stop Bloomfield Convenience store on April 26, 2020, court records show.

He is free on $300,000 bond in those two cases and a probation violation case stemming from an old conviction for illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, online state records show.

An attempt to reach lawyer Gerald M. Klein, who represents Prude in all three cases, was unsuccessful.

In the Windsor robbery, which was reported to police at 3:48 a.m. Dec. 8, 2019, the store clerk reported seeing the robber pull the handle of a gun from his pocket and subsequently gave him cash from two registers, according to an affidavit by Windsor police Detective Renee LeGeyt.

The robber left a plastic bag on the counter, which became the source of the DNA tying Prude to the crime, the detective reported.

Surveillance video from the store showed the clothing the robber was wearing, including a black ski mask covering the lower part of his face, LeGeyt continued.

She worked with Bloomfield detectives and FBI agents on a string of robberies in the area, and they found similarities in clothing that they believe indicated connections among seven cases.

Surveillance video of one of the Bloomfield robberies enabled law enforcement officers to make a tentative identification of a small car that circled the area for about an hour before the crime, LeGeyt reported. Subsequent surveillance and multiple stops of the car identified the man who was driving it in each instance. A Bloomfield detective doing surveillance saw the car leave a Hartford address where the man's sister lived with Prude, her boyfriend, the detective continued.

As in the Windsor robbery, the robber left a plastic bag behind during the attempted robbery in Bloomfield on April 26, 2020. Bloomfield police submitted it for DNA analysis, which produced an "offender hit" for Prude, according to LeGeyt.

She added that Bloomfield police got a warrant to take a saliva sample from Prude, which confirmed that the DNA profile on the plastic bag was from Prude, LeGeyt reported.

Prude was arrested in that case in September 2020, online court records show.

The state Forensic Science Laboratory subsequently found a match between Prude and the DNA on the plastic bag left behind at the scene of the Windsor robbery, the detective reported. Using the sample Bloomfield police had taken from Prude earlier, a laboratory report confirmed that Prude was consistent with the source of the DNA profile on the bag, according to LeGeyt.

He was arrested in the Windsor case in May. He is next due Nov. 3 in Hartford Superior Court in all three of his cases, online records show.

