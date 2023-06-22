Cops: Driver faces felonies after 4 pedestrians mowed down outside Sox Park

A New City man faces felony reckless driving charges after authorities said he plowed through four pedestrians headed to Tuesday night’s White Sox game just outside Guaranteed Rate Field.

Authorities on late Wednesday announced charges against Condelarious Garcia, 20, for four counts of aggravated reckless driving, along with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and three traffic citations for the collision in the 300 block of West 35th Street on Tuesday.

Garcia was taken into custody from the silver colored sedan that police said had struck the victims minutes earlier before fleeing the scene.

The collision had tossed one of the four victims onto the car and partially through the sunroof, police said at a news briefing Tuesday night. That victim was still clinging to the car when Illinois State Police and SWAT officers stopped the vehicle.

Police provided no new details on the case or conditions of the injured pedestrians.

Garcia is expected to go before a Cook County judge for a felony bail hearing on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

