Cops: Drug money gets a wash, rinse and dry at New Hampshire casinos

Mar. 17—A guilty plea this week by a Massachusetts drug kingpin who used a Seabrook casino to launder drug money marks the second time in six months that a Granite State casino has been caught up in a large-scale drug investigation.

According to the FBI, members of the North Shore drug operation placed more than $400,000 in cash wagers at The Brook casino in Seabrook. They lost $20,000, a relatively small amount to pay to launder money.

But the person who monitors the three New Hampshire DraftKings Sportsbook operations said The Brook was fully compliant with all federal anti-money laundering requirements. John Conforti, chief compliance officer with the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, also stressed that the wagers in the Massachusetts case took place over months and involved rewagering winnings.

"By no means did someone walk into The Brook with $400,000 in cash and put it on the counter," Conforti said.

In court papers last June, law enforcement officials detail the strategy used by drug traffickers to launder money. The traffickers place relatively small parlay bets in sums below the $10,000 that triggers a report to the Treasury Department.

Parlay bets have long odds, involving multiple sports outcomes on a single wager. But payoffs are significant.

The drug traffickers don't place parlay bets to actually win additional money but to show a lawful source for cash, according to FBI affidavits filed in the North Shore case.

"The Caruso (drug trafficking organization) need only break even or at least not lose a large proportion of the cash in order for the laundering activity to be successful," the FBI said.

In Manchester, police believe a Manchester man facing 10 felony trafficking charges used the DraftKings Sportsbook on South Willow Street to launder money.

Police know that drug traffickers who accumulate large amounts of money will launder the money through casinos, said Jesse O'Neill, a prosecutor with the New Hampshire Attorney General drug unit.

"These individuals will place bets using the drug money, or 'dirty' money and then any winnings will be cashed out in cash or check form, which will then make the money clean," O'Neill said.

How it's done

O'Neill wrote the statements in court papers associated with the arrest of Manchester resident Marcus Cherry, 43, in January.

Businessman Dick Anagnost, one of the owners of the Filotimo casino that hosts the Manchester DraftKings, remembers Cherry.

Anagnost said Cherry placed bets in the thousands of dollars. He also taunted casino employees when he won, Anagnost said.

"You always knew when he won," he said.

Anagnost said Cherry told him he was betting with money from an insurance settlement.

When Cherry was arrested, police discovered $58,000 in unclaimed winnings in his account at Granite State Poker Alliance, which operates the DraftKings and Filotimo casino.

Anagnost said Cherry raised no red flags.

"I know the FBI says that (about money laundering), but I think it would be very hard to launder money through our operation," Anagnost said.

Why it's hard

To be licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission requires all sorts of controls, he said.

Cash transactions are recorded via video. Clerks inspect money for all sorts of irregularities — drug residue, how bills are sorted, their texture. Clerks record driver license information and Social Security numbers of big-money betters.

And cashiers have the right to refuse any transaction they deem suspicious.

"You know how the banks say, 'Know your customer?' We're the same thing," he said.

According to the Lottery Commission, currency transaction reports are filed with the Treasury Department with every bet or payout of $10,000 or more. Also, casino operators must file Suspicious Activity Reports if the operator has reason to suspect something underhanded.

The two most common suspicious activities are a better betting both sides of the same game and multiple smaller wagers that would exceed $10,000 if combined.

In New Hampshire, all cash wagers of $3,000 or more require a customer to show a photo ID and disclose personal information.

Conforti said he could not discuss the Cherry case because it is an ongoing investigation. But he said law enforcement has only contacted the lottery commission twice since the state partnered with DraftKings on sports betting. DraftKings has locations in Manchester, Seabrook and Dover.

The North Shore case involved Lynn resident Vincent "Fatz" Caruso, 27, who pleaded guilty to his role in an operation that distributed more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl, much of it pressed into bogus Percocet pills.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, and under terms of a plea deal he will be imprisoned for at least 15 years.