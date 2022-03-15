Cops: Duo responsible for two dozen storage break-ins

Mar. 15—Police have made a second arrest in a rash of storage facility break-ins, shutting down a duo who allegedly committed as much as two dozen burglaries throughout the county this year.

Glynn County police arrested Kyle Arthur Ahnberg, 51, on Friday, charging him with 19 counts of second degree burglary in connection with break-ins at as many as five different storage rental facilities.

Police arrested David Edward Wood at his home on Blythe Island Drive on March 3, charging him initially with 11 counts of second degree burglary. Wood, 50, was charged in connection with additional storage facility break-ins on Thursday, bringing the total to 24 counts of second degree burglary against him.

Both Wood and Ahnberg remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

Police said the arrests of Wood and Ahnberg cleared a total of 19 burglaries involving storage facilities this year. Some of the cases involved break-ins at more than one storage unit within a facility, bringing the actual total to 24 counts of burglary, said county police spokesman Earl Wilson.

"Some cases involved multiple units, so that total is closer to 24," Wilson said. "The detectives had something to link these two to every one of them."

The break in the case came from an alert patrol officer who recognized the get-away vehicle from one of the burglaries as being the same vehicle he saw often at a residence on his regular beat on Blythe Island, police said. The vehicle appeared on security surveillance video at American Mini Storage at about the time a burglary occurred there on March 3.

When an image of the vehicle was shared with the county's patrol officers, the patrol officer knew it right off as the vehicle parked outside 7377 Blythe Island Drive, police said.

Police said Wood stepped out of a storage facility on the property just as officers moved in to arrest him on March 4. Ahnberg also was on the property at the time, police said.

Story continues

Ahnberg was detained and questioned, but charges against him were not filed until Friday, police said.

Additionally, police recovered numerous items and valuables at the Blythe Island Drive residence that are believed to have been stolen in the burglaries. The investigation is ongoing.

County police have responded to nearly 30 storage facility break-ins in 2022, including at Altama Storage on the Scranton Connector, American Mini-Storage on Center Drive, Coastal Mini-Storage on Community Road, Southern Hardware on U.S. 82 and Southport Self-Storage on U.S. 17.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the county police investigations division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333. The department can also be direct messaged through its various social media platforms. Send an email to: gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.