Cops: Elderly woman dies after daughter beat her with broomstick

WASHINGTON TWP. - A Sewell woman faces manslaughter charges after authorities say she beat her mother with a broomstick — an assault that later led to the elderly woman's death.

Washington Township police on Aug. 6 responded to an apartment on Woodmont Circle around 9:57 p.m. for a reported dispute.

According to a probable cause statement, police arrived at the apartment in Woodmont Townsquare and spoke with the victim, 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio, who told authorities her daughter struck her several times in the head and side with a broomstick.

Following an initial investigation, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 65-year-old Loretta Barr was charged with assault in the attack on her mother. She was released with a summons, according to a probable cause statement.

Dicriscio was first taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital but was later moved to the trauma unit at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Philadelphia for head and rib injuries, authorities said.

A complaint warrant filed with the state says in addition to the broomstick assault, Barr grabbed Dicriscio by the arms and fell on top of her mother, causing broken ribs, a brain bleed and compacted vertebrae.

Dicriscio died from her injuries Aug. 9, according to the Prosecutor's Office, which noted a medical examiner ruled the death a homicide from blunt force trauma to the body and head.

Barr was arrested Aug. 10 in West Deptford and charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon. She's being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

The charges against Barr are only allegations. She has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Christopher Popper at 856-384-5593 or Washington Township Det. Jason Sims at 609-820-2829.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sewell woman beat, kills mother with broomstick: Police