Cops: Eliminate thieves' opportunities for trailer theft

Mar. 27—When a pair of alleged thieves absconded with a trailer full of supplies from Hospice of the Golden Isles earlier this month, county police investigators followed solid leads to the stolen goods in short order.

The stolen trailer was recovered within a week, tracked to a location on Cow Pen Creek Road off of U.S. 341, police said.

A McIntosh County man and a Glynn County man were subsequently arrested and charged with stealing that trailer as well as another trailer.

But the theft of the trailer from an organization that serves such a sensitive need in the community shed light on a property crime that can easily go unsolved, police said. And for small business owners who keep all their tools or equipment in or on a trailer, the theft can be a severe financial setback.

Covering up the tracks of a stolen trailer is often as easy as a new paint job, especially if the owner neglects to take some simple precautions, said Capt. Jeremiah Berquist of the Glynn County Police Investigation Division.

If a trailer is left unlocked and untended in a business lot or a homeowner's yard, a thief in a pickup with a trailer hitch can pull it off in no time.

Since January 2020, some 35 trailers have been stolen in Glynn County, according to police records. Another 14 were stolen in Brunswick in that time, city police records show, including five from one location last September.

The thefts included a working man's trailer with valuable tools inside from a residence on Rose Drive last month, police records show.

In December, thieves absconded with a trailer on Skylane Drive containing more than $3,000 worth of equipment from a landscaper.

"It is a crime of opportunity," Berquist said. "And for guys who work construction, guys who cut grass, their livelihoods are on these trailers. It can be devastating for them. We hate that and try as best we can to get those crimes solved."

Trailer owners can help by taking some precautions, he said. First, he said, lock your trailer securely. Even though locks can be broken, just the presence of a lock is often deterrent enough for crooks seeking a quick heist.

Also, keep a record of the trailer's vehicle identification number. Berquist also advises copying the VIN on several locations on the trailer. Thieves will often try to rub out the one VIN placed on a trailer by the manufacturer.

Placing other identifying marks on a trailer, such as a date of birth or last name, can also be helpful. Some trailers do not require registration, making the need for identifying marks all the more important, he said.

Once stolen and the registration plate tossed aside by the thief, traces of a trailer can easily disappear.

"Number one, lock up the trailer," Berquist said. "Also, know that VIN number. Keep it handy. Even put that VIN number of several conspicuous places on the trailer. If you have a trailer and you don't know the VIN number and they paint it a different color, that makes it all the more difficult for us to ID that trailer."

Trailers left in the same location for long periods of time can also be tempting to thieves. "I've been reading over some of the reports and what I see a lot of is trailers being stolen that are left parked for long periods of time in one place," Berquist said. "If you leave a trailer parked in one place for too long, it's like asking for trouble. It's like leaving a vehicle unlocked."

The trailer belonging to Hospice of the Golden Isles on Glynco Parkway contained hurricane emergency supplies, according to the police report. It disappeared overnight on March 8.

Police tracked the vehicle used to steal it to a residence on Gatch Lane, along with some of the supplies from the trailer, police said. The trailer was later recovered from a residence on Cow Pen Creek Road.

On March 17, authorities arrested William Sheffield Jr. at his home in McIntosh County in connection with that theft and another trailer theft, county police said. A warrant also was issued for Vance Watson in connection with the thefts. County police arrested Watson on Tuesday, charged with one count each of felony theft and misdemeanor theft, Glynn County Detention Center records show.

"Hospice is a perfect example of a crime of opportunity," Berquist said. "They had equipment and supplies that were essential to that business. Just by the nature of what Hospice does, that really made us mad that someone would take advantage of such a place."

"I always encourage people to do what they can to secure their property," he added. "It starts with something as simple as a lock."