Cops exchange gunfire with man menacing people on Bronx street; none injured: NYPD

NYPD officers exchanged gunfire with a man who was threatening passersby on a Bronx street Tuesday, according to police.

Cops spotted the man near the intersection of E. 166th St. and Third Ave. in Morrisania around 5:25 p.m.

He was holding a firearm and “menacing” people as they walked by, police said.

“The guy was waving a gun, and the cop saw him,” a 72-year-old witness told the Daily News.

When police approached, the man fired the weapon and an officer returned two shots, according to cops and the witness.

No one was hit by a bullet, and the shooter took off.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be checked for ringing in the ears, police said.

Cops are still searching for the shooter.

“It’s crazy,” the witness said. “I’ve seen everything out here.”