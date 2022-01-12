Cops: Fight leads to gunfire in Walmart parking lot

Jan. 12—County police are searching for a man who pulled a gun and fired it at least once after becoming agitated late Tuesday afternoon during a heated argument in the parking lot at Walmart, 150 Altama Connector.

Numerous people called police around 4 p.m. to report gunfire in the Walmart parking lot.

Responding police learned the man grew "aggressive," "erratic" and threatening when confronted about driving dangerously in the store's parking lot.

He drew a gun from his vehicle and pointed it at the person who criticized his driving. When someone tried to take a cellphone picture of his license plate, the man tried to "pry his license plate off his vehicle," police reported.

Witnesses heard a single gunshot as the man stepped back inside his vehicle, an older white Hyundai, police said. He drove away. The White man was wearing a blue shirt with the word "navy" on the back.

No one was injured, police said.

Police are investigating.