Cop's force against 5th-grader was 'not excessive'; no charges, says Henderson County DA

Henderson, Polk and Transylvania Counties District Attorney Andrew Murray says Deputy Alan Brackett's use of force on a child was not excessive.

FLETCHER - Henderson County District Attorney Andrew Murray says that the force used by Deputy and School Resource Officer Terry Alan Brackett on a fifth-grader was not excessive.

As a result, Brackett will face no criminal charges. It remains to be seen whether he will be disciplined by Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin.

"After a thorough review of the SBI’s comprehensive Investigative Report regarding the alleged use of excessive force on a juvenile by Henderson County Deputy Alan Brackett, I have determined that the force used by SRO Brackett during his encounter with a juvenile in the lobby area of Fletcher Elementary School on May 10, 2022, was not excessive," Murray wrote in an email to the Citizen Times. "As such, I have determined that SRO Brackett did not commit any crimes, assaultive in nature or otherwise, against the juvenile on May 10, 2022."

"I am sensitive to the fact that this incident involved an investigation where a juvenile was involved," he wrote. "It is the obligation of the courts to ensure any law enforcement records concerning a juvenile are withheld from public inspection. Because of the constraints surrounding investigations where a juvenile is involved, I have determined that it would be inappropriate to disclose or release any facts or circumstances associated with the encounter between the juvenile and SRO Brackett. Any actions to the contrary could be interpreted as inconsistent with the provisions of North Carolina General Statute - Juvenile Code § 7B-300."

The incident happened May 9, according to past news releases from Henderson County Public Schools and the Sheriff's Office.

An anonymous source told the Citizen Times in May that Brackett seriously assaulted a fifth-grader, in part by pinning the child down with his knee and restricting the child's breathing.

In a message to Henderson County's school board, then-Superintendent John Bryant said that the child was in the main office for being disruptive when Brackett grabbed the student by the back of their hoodie, knocked them out of a chair and pinned them to the ground "by placing his knee on (their) chest." When the child continued to be disruptive, Brackett struck them in the face, the message says.

The Citizen Times obtained the message through a public records request for Griffin's emails. The sheriff shared the message with some of his employees the day of the incident. He requested that the SBI investigate May 10.

