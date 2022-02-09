Cops found child porn when searching Dallas County murder suspect's home, documents say

Timothy Norton appears on screen for a hearing in a Dallas County courtroom Oct. 5, 2021.

Investigators found child pornography at the home of one of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, according to recent court filings in the case.

Timothy Norton, 56, who is charged along with 58-year-old James Phelps in Rainwater's death, allegedly had a file at his home containing child pornography that prosecutors describe as "violent in nature."

The information was revealed as a part of a motion granted during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Dallas County to place a protective order over the evidence.

The motion stipulates that the defense can only view the evidence at the office of the Dallas County Prosecuting Attorney, also adding that it should not be available for the defendant to view.

A second motion that was filed by prosecutors was also approved and placed a protective order on other evidence in the case including photos of Rainwater in a cage and of her body on a gantry crane eviscerated and dismembered.

The photos can now only be shown to people deemed “essential for trial preparation in this case” and cannot be shown or used in anything other than “judicial proceedings.”

Norton’s attorney did not object to either motion and did not respond to requests for comment for this report.

Norton, who appeared via video for Tuesday's hearing, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and moved forward with determining a date for his arraignment.

The preliminary hearing would have forced prosecutors to prove that they had enough probable cause to move the case forward.

Norton is scheduled to appear on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. for arraignment.. Phelps will appear on Feb. 18 for a criminal setting hearing.

Phelps and Norton are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with a corpse for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Rainwater, a Dallas County woman who was first reported missing in July.

In September, Phelps and Norton were arrested for kidnapping, after photos of Rainwater in a cage were sent to the FBI. Murder charges were tacked on in November after DNA results came back confirming remains found on Phelps’ property were Rainwater’s, according to court documents. The two suspects have both been held in jail without bond since they were first arrested.

According to court documents, part of Rainwater’s remains were found in a freezer with the date “7-24” written on them, and her bones were found elsewhere on Phelps' property, which burned down in a fire after his arrest, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

It does not appear Norton has been charged with any crimes related to the alleged child porn discovery.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Prosecutors: Child porn found at home of Dallas County murder suspect