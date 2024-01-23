What Cops Say This Georgia Pageant Queen Did To This Baby Will Shock You

In an unexpected turn of events, a woman who made a name as Georgia pageant queen may possibly have to trade in her tiara and sash for an orange jumpsuit. The police she’s facing murder charges and her alleged victim was a mere 18-month-old baby.



On the surface, Trinity Poague appears to be the typical white girl - reigning Miss Donalsonville of 2023, dons dusty blonde hair with loose waves, probably owns a Stanley cup, drinks Starbucks despite the boycott and appears to be a loving country, Christian woman who is great with kids. However, after the 18-year-old’s freshman year at Georgia Southwestern State campus got brutally interrupted by an arrest by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents Friday.

How my heart breaks just having to write this message. The unfathomable thought of having to bury a child. There are no words that can bring peace. No words that can bring comfort. An innocent life, that was taken from this world way too soon. A laugh that will no longer fill the room. A smile that will no longer light the darkness. Ja has been in our life for a long time. It was amazing watching him grow into one of the best fathers around. A man, that took on the role that even most women struggle with daily. A man, that was the sole caretaker of his only child, now has the tragedy of having to lay him to rest. I come to you all to ask for your help and support for this grieving father in this horrific time of need.

The autopsy results are still pending but with the provided information and multiple interviews, Poague was identified as GBI’s star suspect.

Poague is currently being held in Sumter County Jail without bond but faces life in prison if convicted.

