Cops grab canoe, rescue man in water at Saugatuck Shores in Westport

When police officers spotted a missing man partially submerged in the cold waters off Saugatuck Shores Beach in Westport early Tuesday, they knew they shouldn’t wait for a boat.

They found a nearby canoe and went to the man, one officer holding his head above water while others lifted him on board, police said.

The man, who police described only as elderly, was brought back to shore, where firefighters helped remove him from the canoe and took him to medics, police said. He then was taken to the hospital.

Police said early Tuesday afternoon that they did not know the man’s condition, but any injuries he may have did not appear life-threatening.

Chief Foti Koskinas said he was very proud of the officers. He also thanked the fire department and EMS workers for what he said was valuable assistance.

“There is no doubt that these officers’ quick thinking and superior teamwork led to a positive outcome,” Koskinas said.

