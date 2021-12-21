Cops: Grandfather arrested for kidnapping baby

Dec. 21—While on a visit with his baby grandchild earlier this month, a Brunswick man allegedly decided to keep the 2-month-old boy because he did not think the mother a responsible enough parent, according to a Glynn County police report.

The child was found safe soon afterward, but the grandfather's alleged decision to take the child amounted to a felony crime, police said.

County police arrested Ronnie Lee Alston, 39, on Sunday morning and charged him with kidnapping, according to Glynn County Detention Center records.

Alston remained in the county jail Monday without bond, jail records show.

According to police, Alston allegedly stopped by the residence where the child resided on the afternoon of Dec. 11 while the mother was visiting next door. A relative was watching the child at the time, police said.

The mother returned to learn that the grandfather had taken the child, police said.

According to police, the woman at first thought it was reasonable that Alston wanted to spend time with his grandchild.

But police say Alston texted her that night, allegedly saying he was taking the child to Savannah. The boy would not be returned to his mother "until she acts grown" and "then I will bring your baby back," according to the police report.

Police reviewed the text but allegedly could not get Alston to respond to text messages or calls, the report said. Police later reached Alston's girlfriend, saying "what they just did was kidnapping, and they need to bring (the) child back to this residence."

Police later issued a warrant for Alston's arrest. They also issued a warrant charging his girlfriend with party to a felony, although there is no indication she has been arrested.

County police booked Alston into the county jail at 8:11 a.m., jail records show.