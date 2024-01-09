COPS. GRANT
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
NASA has delayed its first crewed mission to the Moon in over half a century by nine months to September 2026.
Hopes for gains rest on the coming CPI inflation report and what it means for interest-rate cuts.
Hyundai shows the VTOL its subsidiary company Supernal is developing. It's the S-A2, and it has more detailed specifications.
Google announced Tuesday at CES 2024 a new feature for EV drivers that will track and display real-time battery information in Google Maps. The feature is available in EVs with Android Auto, a secondary interface that runs on the user's phone and wirelessly communicates and projects features like navigation, media and messaging from their Android-based smartphone to the vehicle display. From here, Android Auto shares real-time battery information with Google Maps, Guemmy Kim, director of Product and User Experience for Android for Cars wrote Tuesday in a blog post.
In a franchise powered by superstars, the Lakers' coach is always in danger of getting run over by them.
Employee performance reviews take time and effort -- and aren't always conducted very efficiently. According to surveys, nearly 60% of businesses use basic spreadsheets to track and monitor staff performance, and it takes on average one to two weeks for managers to complete a single employee review. Seeking to make the performance review process easier -- or at least less of a headache than it has been historically -- Ben Hastings and Jon Malpass founded PerformYard, a platform that provides a collection of software-based retention, staff management and upskilling tools.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.
Guilherme Rodrigues, Luciano Junior and Rafael Crespo met while working at VTEX, a commerce company providing tools for managing web storefronts; however, they bonded over wanting brands to have more control over their website front ends. The trio created an open source front-end development platform for Deno, JSX and Tailwind that runs websites on a global edge infrastructure. “The web was created to share information to help everyone,” Junior told TechCrunch.
All the biggest news from the unofficial first day of CES 2024.
The updated concept offers boosted AI, emphasis on 'experience.'
Used-car prices tumbled 7.0% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic era run-up.
Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.
Stocks rallied on Monday as Wall Street awaits the start of fourth quarter earnings reports.
The news on Sam LaPorta's injury is good, but that doesn't mean he'll play this week.
During AMD's CES 2024 keynote speech, the first of many to come over the next few days, the company made a few key announcements.