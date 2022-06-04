Cops: Hialeah man fatally stabbed sister, penned ‘manifesto.’ His elderly mom also died

A Hialeah man is under arrest after police say he called 911 to report what turned out to the deaths of his mother and sister.

Nelson Sosa, 56, was booked into jail Saturday evening on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly strangling and stabbing his sister, Mairym Sosa, 53. She was stabbed 21 times in the torso, according to an arrest report.

He has not been charged yet with the death of his mother, Miriam Sosa, 84. Her autopsy is pending. She was discovered “malnourished,” laying on a bed covered with a black-and-white comforter, and with no obvious signs of trauma.

Nelson Sosa called 911 on Friday night, saying he “wanted to report two dead bodies” inside his home on the 1100 block of West 38th Terrace. He gave officers the key — and a four-page “manifesto” claiming that his identity had been stolen by “perpetrators that commit crimes against humanity under the state of sponsored terrorism,” the arrest report said.

As he was being taken to the police department, he also blurted out that people inside the his house “are no longer themselves,” according to the report by Hialeah homicide Detective Felix Perez.

Hialeah homicide detectives discovered that video surveillance showed no one else had entered the home — and Sosa had a long history of “reports of aggression” toward his sister, dating back to 2017. As recently as May 28, his sister had called police because Sosa was aggressive, suffered from bipolar disorder and was “not allowed to have keys” to the home, according to the report.