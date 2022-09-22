Cops hunt for Asbury Park man charged with Toms River hookah lounge shooting murder

TOMS RIVER - An Asbury Park man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley outside the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue last month, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Eric Manzanares, 22, has not been arrested for the crime as he remains a fugitive on the run. The suspect has also been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the same events on Aug. 27, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little said in a joint statement.

During the incident that weekend, a total of three people were shot outside the business, which has since been shut down by the township. In the aftermath of the shootings, the municipal government revoked the certificate of occupancy for the establishment for multiple zoning, safety and code violations.

Tinsley, 25, of Brick, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The surviving victims have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune, who suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach; and Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, who suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow. Both men have since been treated for their injuries and are no longer hospitalized, according to the statement.

Manzanares was found to be responsible for the shooting of all three victims, following an investigation by the Major Crime Unit for the Prosecutor’s Office, the Toms River Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Unit, the statement said.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Great teamwork has been exhibited by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and officers involved in this investigation,” Billhimer said. “Our focus now is to find Eric Manzanares and bring him into custody.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Manzanares should contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 2476; or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150.

The High Tech Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office, Asbury Park Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are all assisting in the investigation.

