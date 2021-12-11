Cops hunt for creep who tried to lure 9-year-old girl into van

Police are hunting for a predator who tried to lure a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl into a van, releasing surveillance video of the suspect and his vehicle Saturday.

Wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask, the man approached the youngster as she walked to her cousin’s home near the corner of E. 28th St. and Ave. Z in Sheepshead Bay about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

The stranger peppered the child with questions about the area, pretending to be lost, police said. When the girl told him she didn’t know what he was asking about, he kept pestering her in an apparent effort to keep her talking.

At one point, the man touched the child’s shoulder, trying to grab her, police said. But the frightened youngster ran off and told relatives what happened, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was seen driving down Ave. Z in a light-colored work van. The van had a large sticker on its passenger side, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.