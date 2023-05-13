Cops hunt gunmen who shot, wounded Bronx man: NYPD

Detectives are hunting for the four suspects who opened fire on two men during a daring broad-daylight shooting on a Bronx street, police said Saturday.

The victims were walking along White Plains Road near E. 219th St. in Olinville about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the four suspects charged them.

All four men had guns and fired off multiple rounds as the victims scrambled for cover.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, was hit in the thigh, cops said.

The second victim ran off. It was not immediately clear if he was hit.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The four shooters ran off. No arrests have been made.

Police could not say if the two victims were together when they were shot at. A motive for the gunplay was not immediately disclosed.

The four suspects, who are all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were caught on surveillance cameras running away from the scene.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the gunmen in the hopes someone recognizes them.

The suspects are described as Black or Hispanic and were all wearing white clothing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.