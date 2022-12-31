Cops hunt man wanted for Bronx homicide, NYPD says

2
Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Police on Saturday released images of a person of interest who detectives want to speak to about a Bronx killing.

The suspect, who is thought to be in his 40s, wore short braids and a beard, and played a role in the death of Jeffrey Pierre on Dec. 22, investigators believe.

Pierre, an ex-con once busted for a double murder, was fatally shot in the back outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near E. 240th St. in Wakefield, police said.

The victim was arguing with another man when someone crept up behind him and opened fire, police said.

Cops found Pierre shot on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died.

It was not immediately disclosed if the man cops are searching for is the gunman in the 11:50 p.m. shooting or the man Pierre was arguing with. The suspect fled the scene in a grey Jeep with yellow New York license plates, cops said.

At the time of the shooting the man was wearing a grey-hooded Nike jacket, grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a book bag, cops said.

Pierre served three state prison terms, according to court records.

In May 2014, he chased down and shot dead two men who tried to carjack him in the Bronx, police said.

Pierre was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV when he was approached by Jermaine Johnson and Kaiison Lewis outside the Dyer Avenue Deli Grocery in Eastchester. When the two men tried to steal Pierre’s car, he turned the tables and chased them back to Johnson’s car where he fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The would-be carjackers were killed and Pierre was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

His first trial ended in a mistrial. At the second trial, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s office, Pierre was acquitted of murder charges but convicted of gun possession and sentenced to nine years. He was paroled in May 2021.

