Cops hunting for 7-year-old boy who was in stolen car in Queens

Police were searching Sunday night for a little boy with Down syndrome who was sitting in a car when it was stolen off a Queens street, authorities said.

The red Ford Mustang was parked in front of a house on 202nd St. near 104th Ave. in Hollis around 6:45 p.m., police said.

The 7-year-old boy was left inside when the man hopped into the car and took off.

About four hours later, police found the carjacker and the Mustang near the corner of 197th St. and Jamaica Ave. in Hollis, about a half mile from where the muscle car was stolen.

The boy — described as Black with braids and last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers — wasn’t in the car or with the man.

The boy is unable to communicate, police said.

The man was taken into custody. Police hadn’t found the child by late Sunday.