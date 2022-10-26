Cops hunting for suspect from Elizabeth in fatal Toms River hit-and-run

TOMS RIVER - The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Toms River was charged on Tuesday but remains a fugitive, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death, a news release from the office said.

The charges are in connection with an incident that happened around 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 23, in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 40 in Toms River.

The hit-and-run resulted in the death of Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, according to the prosecutor's office.

Toms River police responded to the area where they found the victim lying in the road, the press release said. First responders were able to regain Fisher's pulse and she was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where she later died.

According to a witness, Oviedo got out of his car, looked at Fisher and fled the scene in his car, heading east on route 70 toward Lakewood, the prosecutor's office said. The witness described the vehicle as a dark colored, 2003-2009 Ford Explorer, and said it had significant damage to the front passenger side.

With this information, authorities were able to locate the Ford Explorer in Elizabeth, the prosecutor's office said. The investigation also confirmed that Oviedo was the one driving the vehicle on the night of the incident.

Oviedo has not yet been taken into custody and is considered a fugitive. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Milciades Oviedo should contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3257, Corporal Robert Westfall at rwestfall@trpolice.org,or the Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River NJ police hunt hit-and-run suspect from Elizabeth