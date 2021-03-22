  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cops hurt as protest against proposed U.K. policing law turns violent

Haley Ott
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

London — Protests continued across the U.K. over the weekend against a proposed law that would increase police powers. Clashes between some demonstrators and police in the city of Bristol left 20 officers injured, two of them seriously, according to the region's police force.

Videos from Bristol showed multiple police vans on fire, and Avon and Somerset chief constable Andy Marsh told Britain's Guardian newspaper that some officers had been trapped in a building as people shot fireworks and other projectiles at them, damaging the protective glass on the front of the building. Some demonstrators reportedly threw stones at officers, and one officer suffered a punctured lung after being stomped on. Marsh told The Guardian that someone defecated on the ground in front of police.

Seven people have so far been arrested.

A police van burns outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol, England, amid protests against the Government&#39;s controversial Police and Crime Bill, March 21, 2021. / Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA/Getty
A police van burns outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol, England, amid protests against the Government's controversial Police and Crime Bill, March 21, 2021. / Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA/Getty

"Let's be clear, the wanton violence and destruction had nothing to do with protest — it was committed by those looking for an excuse to commit disorder," Marsh said in a statement. "The scenes we witnessed yesterday were shameful and I know will be condemned by the whole city."

The protesters chanted "kill the bill," which has become a common refrain at demonstrations across the U.K. against the "Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill," which is currently making its way through Parliament. If approved, the legislation would, among other things, give law enforcement increased powers to shut down peaceful protests across the country.

It has generated mounting criticism in the wake of London police's aggressive response to a vigil in honor of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who was killed by an off-duty police officer while walking home earlier this month.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the violence was counterproductive and could be "used as evidence and promote the need for the bill."

"I am from communities who are disproportionately likely to be on the receiving end of the criminal justice system and receive unfair treatment," he told the BBC. "What they have done has done nothing to make me, and people like me, safer. This was selfish self-indulgence, self-centred violence."

Last night’s violence doesn’t represent #Bristol – and only makes the Policing Bill more likely to pass Parliament.📺 Earlier on @GMB 👇https://t.co/jJT8G7HLMd pic.twitter.com/orFiX4WaNF

— Marvin Rees (@MarvinJRees) March 22, 2021

Rachel Legg, a resident who witnessed Sunday night's protests in Bristol, told The Guardian that she believed there was more to understand about the motivations behind the violence.

"I'm not surprised. They all seemed to be in their 20s. That is an angry generation," said Legg, who is 51. "They are facing a planet that is dying, a home secretary that wants to hang people, the rent in Bristol is horrendous and they have no job prospects. It's not about a bunch of thugs taking part in a protest, there's a bigger picture people need to understand. Nobody is looking after this generation."

Former top Capitol assault prosecutor says some rioters could face sedition charges

Sociologist on America's history of hypersexualizing Asian women

Zero perfect brackets left in March Madness tournament

Recommended Stories

  • Brexit reality stokes fears for the peace in Northern Ireland

    The deep anger among some pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trade barriers that cut it off from the rest of the United Kingdom is emblazoned along the road from Belfast to the mainly Protestant port town of Larne. Posters demanding "No Irish Sea Border", "Scrap NI Protocol" and "EU Hands Off Ulster" cover much of the 35-km (20-mile) route, their opposition to the new trading arrangements emphasised by the flying of Britain's Union Jack flag every few lampposts. A dispute between Britain and the European Union over the implementation of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol - designed to prevent a "hard" Irish border - has raised fears that the outrage it has caused among some caught in the middle could spill over into violent protest in the coming months.

  • Police use water cannon as German lockdown protest turns violent

    Police deployed water cannon and pepper spray after a gathering of some 20,000 protesters against lockdown and other coronavirus rules in central Germany turned violent, with some demonstrators throwing bottles at police. Protesters from all over Germany converged on the central city of Kassel for the march, which was organised by the "Querdenker" - "Lateral Thinkers" - online conspiracy movement. "Bottles were thrown and there were attempts to break through barriers," police said on Twitter.

  • Munch portrait, Picasso silverware and Banksy canvas up for auction

    Paintings by Edvard Munch, silverware by Pablo Picasso and a Banksy canvas are among the works on offer at an upcoming Sotheby's auction spanning 500 years of art. The London auction house will hold its first major sale of the year on March 25, "Modern Renaissance", with Munch's "Embrace on the Beach" leading the lots with a price estimate of 9-12 million pounds ($12.5-16.6 million). "With the first sale of the year, after having quite a challenging year with the pandemic, we're really back with a strong selection of pieces," said Emma Baker, head of Sotheby's London contemporary evening sale.

  • Police and Demonstrators Clash During 'Kill the Bill' Protest in Bristol

    Protesters clashed with police during a “Kill the Bill” demonstration in Bristol, England, on March 21, in response to a new bill which would give police more power to restrict protests.Under the proposed bill police would have power to restrict protests that were “intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance,” a government briefing document said.Videos filmed by Billy Stockwell show demonstrators facing off with police, who are seen using batons, chanting, and throwing objects towards police on horseback outside of the Bridewell Police Station in Bristol. Credit: StockwellBilly/Filiz Gurer/EpigramPaper via Storyful

  • Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death - judge

    Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial for murder after a judge ruled on Monday they have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012. The policemen - Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - were accused of killing 28-year-old Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, in eastern England. Monson was found dead in his cell after being arrested for smoking cannabis.

  • Terrorism conviction of German rapper's wife upheld by court

    A top federal appeals court has upheld the terrorism conviction of the wife of a German-born rapper who joined the Islamic State extremist group in Syria and likely died in an airstrike, authorities said Monday. In a decision from March 9, the Federal Court of Justice upheld the conviction of the woman, Omaima A., for membership in a terrorist organization as well as charges of failing to properly care for her children, weapons offenses and aiding in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl. In its decision, the Karlsruhe-based court said it had found no legal errors were made by the Hamburg state court in its October conviction of the woman, who was 36 at the time.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Spring break: More than 1,000 arrests as Miami Beach parties descend into chaos

    Miami Beach authorities extend emergency curfew overwhelmed by spring break crowd

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland was named for its once-green landscapes. Johnson said to The New York Times last week that he had "no idea" how Greenland got its name. Johnson has rejected the science proving that climate change is caused by human activity.

  • Orlando Bloom jokes he and Katy Perry don't have 'enough' sex now that they're parents

    The "Lord of the Rings" actor and the "Firework" singer welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Lebanon's skinniest building was reportedly built by a man who wanted to ruin his brother's seafront views

    Situated in the Manara neighborhood of Beirut, the building is known by locals as "al-Ba`sa," which loosely means "the Grudge" in Arabic.

  • A rare photo shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos having dinner 17 years ago, before their long-standing feud ignited

    Musk responded to the photo of him and Bezos by tweeting, "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.