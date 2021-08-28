Cops ID suspect in Brooklyn stabbing

Police were hunting on Saturday for a suspect identified as Jullian Wadlington in last week’s stabbing of a man walking in Brooklyn that was captured by a security camera.

The 25-year-old victim can be seen on the Aug. 21 video carrying a pizza box and chatting with a woman when an attacker stabbed him two or three times in the face and stomach at about 5:20 p.m.

The attacker fled the scene on Hegeman Ave. near Bristol St. in Brownsville, and the victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released the name of the 32-year-old suspect on Saturday and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.