Cops ID suspect in string of violent Bronx subway robberies

A ruthless bandit is wanted for a string of violent subway robberies in the Bronx, including one in which he slashed a straphanger in the neck to swipe his iPhone and AirPods, police said Wednesday.

Orlin Alvarez, 20, is linked to five thefts this month — targeting all but one victim at the No. 6 train station on Southern Blvd. and E. 149th St., cops said.

According to police, Alvarez part of a robbery crew that put a 24-year-old man in a headlock on Nov. 7 around 9:30 p.m. as he left the station, cops said. The thieves then beat the victim as they stole his cell phone, headphones and $140 in cash.

Alvarez robbed two more victims at that same station days later, flashing a knife at a 52-year-old man and stealing $25 on Nov. 11, and then teaming up with an accomplice to take $700 at knifepoint from a 35-year-old man on Nov. 13, police said.

On Nov. 18, Alvarez was riding a downtown No. 6 train when he asked a 24-year-old man for a dollar, cops said. When the straphanger refused and tried to ignore Alvarez, texting on his cell phone, Alvarez started punching him in the face, they said. Alvarez is accused of stealing the man’s phone and then bolting from the train at the Hunts Point station.

In a Nov. 14 incident, Alvarez is accused of his most violent robbery, attacking his prey on an uptown No. 6 train as it approached the Southern Blvd. station. According to police, Alvarez put his 24-year-old victim in his chokehold and demanded his belongings, then stabbed him in the neck and took his AirPods and iPhone 12.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police identified the 5-foot-10, 150 pound Alvarez as a suspect Wednesday, and made his photo public.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.