Cops investigating shooting, possible explosion in Brooklyn train station

NEW YORK — Police are investigating a shooting and a possible explosion at a Brooklyn train station where as many as five people have been injured, according to police and preliminary reports.

The mayhem began just before 8:30 a.m. inside the R train station at the corner of 36th St. and Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park.

Multiple witnesses called 911 about an explosion with four people either shot or hit by shrapnel, according to preliminary reports. A fifth person was found shot on 25th St. and Fourth Ave. — about 11 blocks from the incident.

One of the victims was unconscious, according to preliminary reports from radio chatter.

It was not immediately clear if this happened on the platform or on the train. The person responsible was last seen on a train exiting the station, leaving “a package” behind, according to reports.

An NYPD spokeswoman said there were reports of smoke coming from the station and “possible people shot,” but had no further information. Police and members of the NYPD Bomb Squad were heading to the area with caution.

