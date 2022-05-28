Cops: Kidnapping attempt leads to arrest

May 28—Glynn County police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with an alleged attempt to forcibly subdue a woman two days earlier at Southern Retreat RV Park, 7445 Blythe Island Highway, according to reports.

Police said the man allegedly blocked her from leaving a camper and later grabbed her in the campground parking lot and tried to shove her inside his GMC Savana van.

Bystanders stepped in and thwarted the man, who drove away before law enforcement arrived.

Police noticed the woman had "significant swelling and bruising to her right cheek and eye," which she said occurred a couple of days earlier when he "struck her with an open hand" during an argument, the report said.

She told police she did not "report it at the time because she thought he would calm down and feel regretful," according to police.

Earlier in the morning on May 22, police said the man allegedly blocked her from leaving the camper, but she was able to exit moments later.

She was walking to the campground's front office when the man allegedly came up from behind her, grabbed her around the waist and covered her mouth with his hand before trying to push her into his van, police said.

After speaking with the victim and viewing surveillance video of the incident, police issued warrants for the 45-year-old man's arrest and began actively seeking him.

Patrol officers and members of the department's administrative staff apprehended Hector Marcelo Tapia late Tuesday afternoon after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near 1st Street, police said.

Tapia was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, where he remained Friday on charges of kidnapping and battery/family violence, jail records show.

Police said the incident serves as a reminder to anyone caught in abusive relationships that help is available. The Glynn County Community Crisis Center offers a 24-hour crisis line and support for domestic abuse victims and their children through Amity House. The crisis line number is 912-264-4357.

"If you or your children are in immediate danger, we encourage you to call or text 911," police said in a statement.