Cop's lies reveal gap in how KPD commanders review use of force incidents

Earlier this spring, Trinity Clark finished her sophomore year at Tennessee State University, halfway to her goal of becoming an occupational therapist. Every day, Clark wondered if she'd make it, consumed by worry her studies would be cut short because of a frightening encounter with a police officer who lied to cover up what he did to her.

In August, Clark was confronted late at night by Knoxville police officer Joseph Roberts. Clark was tackled, her top torn from her, kneeled on and handcuffed. She was exposed topless and terrifed in a front yard on Linden Avenue.

She told Knox News she thought she might die.

Police and prosecutors saddled her with six criminal charges, including a felony charge of evading arrest.

But the truth was on Clark's side. Roberts lied repeatedly, to other cops and in written reports, about his pursuit and arrest of Clark. In December, Judge Tony Stansberry dismissed every single charge, calling the whole encounter "disturbing."

The next month, in an eerily similar case, Roberts was criminally charged himself, accused of lying about starting a high-speed pursuit of 24-year-old Siara Davis. The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph during rush hour and ended in a crash that injured three people.

What’s more, three of Roberts’ supervisors reviewed his arrest of Clark, and none raised concerns about his conduct other than his raised voice and foul language.

It was the pursuit of Clark, however, that laid the foundation for exposing Roberts' pattern of behavior and ultimately forcing KPD to deal with it.

Now, as Clark is working to overcome the ordeal and making plans to sue the city, her attorney, Lance Baker, is asking why it took so long for police to act.

College student Trinity Clark, 21, tells Knox News about the August 2021 encounter with Knoxville police officer Joseph Roberts that left her topless, handcuffed and terrified.

“I just find it appalling as someone who does these types of cases that it took until January and Ms. Siara Davis’ incident and not Ms. Clark’s, several months prior, to bring all this to the front," Baker said.

"I mean, you read the warrant that was filed in Ms. Clark’s case and there was a litany of lies that do not match up, similar to what (Roberts) was caught in in January.”

‘Come here. I pulled you over.’

Roberts graduated from the Knoxville Police Academy in February 2021, but wasn't allowed to have his own beat until July under department policy for new cops. About a month into his solo policing beat, on Aug. 12, Roberts and a handful of officers pulled over a woman on Cherry Street around 11 p.m.

This happened to be right in front of Clark’s home, not an unusual place on a busy street for officers to pull someone over, she said. As she left her house on her way to a friend’s place, officers saw her and waved.

She got in her car and swung wide onto East Fifth Avenue because of the police cars in the right lane on Cherry. Roberts was standing at the window of the car he had pulled over as Clark turned on the road and drove off.

It’s unclear how fast she was traveling. Roberts later said she almost clipped him with her car, but this doesn't appear to be the case, according to dash and body camera footage.

College student Trinity Clark stands on the lawn of a home where she was arrested in August 2021. Every charge against her was dropped by a judge who called the case "disturbing."

Clark is always extra careful around police and actively works not to draw attention, she said.

“I feel like when you see a police officer (as a Black person) there’s a certain type of way we have to start acting,” she said. “We got to make sure we’re not in a car that’s being too loud, turning up in our own car, just giving certain type of attention. ...”

Staying low-key was her plan that night. She checked her mirrors and continued driving. Nothing was out of the ordinary.

Roberts can be seen concluding his conversation with the woman he pulled over as Clark drives by. He jumps into his cruiser and begins pursuing Clark at a high speed. Her car is barely visible ahead, his dash camera shows.

He activates his emergency lights only after Clark has already pulled over, and his siren for only a brief moment to alert a driver in a cross street. KPD policy requires officers to drive with lights and siren activated when they're in pursuit and exceeding the speed limit.

Clark was already getting out of her car when Roberts pulled up behind her on Linden Avenue, flashing his emergency lights as he parked. He yelled at her as he approached. Instead of coming to him, she stayed in the yard because she felt safer there, Clark told Knox News last month.

Without explaining what he wanted, Roberts grabbed Clark’s arm and took her to the ground. Clark was wearing only a sports bra and shorts – it reached 93 degrees that date – and her sports bra came off as the two tussled.

Clark kicked and screamed. Roberts later alleged she punched him in the face, though that's not captured on video. About a minute later, another officer arrived and Clark was handcuffed, facedown and topless. Seven officers are on the scene as Clark is held down, still topless before one of the officers finally gets her a shirt.

At Clark's preliminary hearing, Public Defender Joe Sandford told Stansberry, the General Sessions judge, that Clark reacted like anyone would in those circumstances.

“She struggled and did what she could to protect herself and her dignity as she was in a neighborhood getting tossed around by a police officer who had just taken her shirt off,” he said.

“There was no intent for her to harm this officer. She was doing what she had to do to protect herself and her dignity.”

Clark was worried she was going to be killed, she told Knox News.

“I was scared. I felt like I was out there by myself,” she said.

Almost immediately after Clark was detained, Roberts began lying to other officers about what had happened. At one point, one of the officers tells him not to talk about it in front of Clark and he stops.

But the pattern of lying would continue.

False statements in Roberts’ incident and use of force reports based on the video reviewed by Knox News:

Roberts wrote Clark turned on East Fifth Avenue “at a high rate of speed causing the tires to squawk.” — This is false. She turned, but her tires did no squeal, according to the available video.

Roberts wrote “I proceeded to catch up with the vehicle ...” — This is false. He never caught up to the vehicle until it stopped on Linden Avenue.

Roberts wrote “Once I got behind the vehicle ...” — Again, this is false. He was never close to the vehicle until it stopped on Linden.

Roberts wrote the car “accelerated ...” — This is false, or at the very least it is impossible to tell from his vantage point 100+ yards behind Clark.

Roberts wrote “The vehicle was actively fleeing officers ...” — This is false. Roberts never turned on his emergency equipment , which is against department policy, and Clark had no reason to believe she was being pursued.

Roberts wrote he had his emergency lights turned on when Clark got out of her vehicle. — This is false. Clark was already out of her car, parked on Linden Avenue by the time he pulled up and turned on his lights.

Beyond these statements in his report, Roberts repeatedly told officers on the scene the family inside began swarming him as he was attempting to detain Clark.

“Then the family’s coming out about to get on top of me and shit and I tell them to get back,” he tells a group of officers afterward. “I mean, they just started pouring out of the house.”

College student Trinity Clark, on Friday, April 29, 2022, talks about her encounter with Knoxville police officer Joseph Roberts in August that resulted in Clark having her clothing torn off while struggling against Roberts.

Two women were on the porch, away from the scuffle, yelling at Roberts to find out what was happening as he was wrestling with a topless Clark.

“Get in the house! How about that!” he yelled to the women.

Sandford said Roberts’ actions and lies were egregious.

“I was shocked by the inaccuracies in the affidavit of complaint Mr. Roberts filed against Ms. Clark,” he wrote to Knox News in an email. “His version of events did not reflect what I saw on the footage. It appeared to me that he fabricated parts of his narrative in an effort to justify his violent treatment of Ms. Clark.”

Stansberry tossed the entire case during the preliminary hearing, a rare decision at that point in a criminal case.

“I just don’t see the probable cause,” he said, according to audio of the hearing reviewed by Knox News. “To me, this is disturbing. I’m going to dismiss everything. Everything is dismissed.”

Roberts lost his badge during the scuffle. He went back the next day to look for it and never found it. It was a foreboding sign.

Supervisors viewed arrest footage

At least three of Roberts’ supervisors viewed camera footage as part of their standard use of force review. Lt. James Burrell and Sgt. James Cox viewed only the body camera footage, while Capt. Susan Coker viewed both the body and dashboard camera footage, according to the department’s use of force document.

Their only complaint? Roberts’ foul language to the women in the house and his continued cursing at Clark while attempting to handcuff her.

“During the arrest of this suspect, while she was actively resisting, I can understand the frustrations of being in the moment and emotions flaring up using harsh language to the suspect especially during a fight,” Burrell wrote.

“However, in this case he was directing that toward a family member who was not actively interfering with his arrest. Once other officers arrived to assist the behavior should have stopped but it continued until Officer Marasigan told him to take it easy and took over.”

The cursing, it turns out, was the only problem his superiors found. Roberts was given a plan for improvement and counseled on his language and other “issues and concerns,” though they were not detailed.

Police spokesperson Scott Erland said the supervisors who reviewed the arrest did not condone Roberts’ behavior. Their approval meant only that the force used in the arrest was within the parameters of the department's policy.

“To be clear, the supervisors and (internal affairs) are only reviewing the force itself, not the entirety of the circumstances that led to it,” he wrote in an email to Knox News.

Beyond that, Erland said, determining the legality of an officer's actions is up to a judge, like in Clark’s case, and the officers themselves, who are accountable to the department and the public.

“Sworn officers take an oath of office and, given that, they are expected to be as accurate and detailed as possible when reporting an incident and only swear to charges that they have the probable cause to pursue,” Erland wrote.

Sandford pulls no punches in his evaluation of Roberts' behavior. “I think anyone who saw how Mr. Roberts treated Ms. Clark should have been concerned about him carrying a badge and a gun.The footage clearly shows him engage in misconduct and then lie about it, yet he remained on patrol.

“It was not surprising that he was found to have engaged in further misconduct a short time later,” he continued. “It erodes trust in law enforcement when officers are not held accountable for their misconduct.”

Roberts, through his attorney T. Scott Jones, declined to comment for this story.

Sean McDermott, assistant Knox County district attorney, said prosecutors' role is to determine whether criminal charges are warranted. As such, the DA will not open an investigation into Clark’s arrest.

“We do not review cases to determine whether violations of civil law or violations of departmental policies and procedures occurred as those determinations would be outside the purview of this office," McDermott said.

"Reports of departmental policy violations or Internal Affairs complaints do not fall under the scope of the DA’s office unless those violations also include violations of criminal statutes, as evidenced by the prosecution of former KPD officer Roberts.”

Roberts' next chase ends in a crash

Seven weeks after Clark’s court hearing, during which all of the charges against her were dismissed, Roberts attempted to pull over Siara Davis, 24, for an expired tag along Oglewood Avenue in North Knoxville.

She took off, and Roberts lawfully pursued.

The chase went sideways from there.

Unlike in Clark’s case, Roberts attempted to cover up his pursuit by turning off his dash camera, according to the district attorney’s office. The ploy didn’t work – the cameras automatically turn on when certain speeds are reached.

Roberts followed Davis onto Interstate 640 and both exceeded 100 mph before Davis exited at Old Broadway, then was T-boned and flipped by a car traveling through the intersection.

When other officers arrived on the scene, they repeatedly asked Roberts if he was involved in a pursuit. Even though the chase lasted 3 1/2 minutes and covered more than four miles, he insisted he was not pursuing her, the DA report says.

When filling out the warrant requests for Davis and her passenger, he lied again, a felony falsification of an official record.

In all, four cars were involved in the wreck and three people were injured, including Davis and her passenger, Xavier Nolan, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Roberts was suspended almost immediately as KPD investigated the chase. In April, he resigned from KPD and pled guilty to destroying or tampering with records.

“We may have gotten rid of Officer Roberts due to the Ms. Davis incident,” Baker said. “But what happens the next time when something similar happens like (Trinity Clark’s arrest) and it goes up to the superior officers and the same guys are reviewing it and they rubber stamp this behavior?”

The trauma lingers

Shortly after Clark’s arrest there was a report from local station WATE-TV describing, from Roberts’ point of view, what happened on Linden Avenue that night. The story included Clark’s police mugshot and has not been taken down or updated.

If you search “Trinity Clark Knoxville” on Google, her mugshot is the first thing that appears. It’s a painful part of her life and has her worried about her future.

College student Trinity Clark hired attorney Lance Baker after she was arrested by Knoxville police office Joseph Roberts, who lied about the event. Baker told Knox News he's concerned that Roberts' supervisors didn't question his behavior during the arrest.

“I didn’t know if my school was going to be able to see (the article) or anything,” she said. “So, I really just was staying in my room doing my work just trying to make sure my grades stayed up and all that.”

Since the arrest, Clark said she feels like she's about to have an anxiety attack every time she sees an officer. She wants to begin therapy to help her cope.

“An officer could just be standing outside his car and I get real nervous, sweaty and start breathing hard and all of that,” she said. “Like, I could be in my car and the officer don’t even have to be behind me, I’m still nervous. Like, I still want to get away from the officer. I feel like I’m running.”

Still, she is a confident woman, the same person who was runner-up for homecoming queen at Austin-East Magnet High School. Home for the summer, she’s planning on working before going back to school. She plans to file her lawsuit in the coming weeks.

“I want (Roberts’) actions to be brought to light. I want him held accountable for something,” Clark said. “Because I went through something and I just feel like he shouldn’t be able to be reinstated. I don’t think that’s the right field for him, to be an officer, I just don’t.”

