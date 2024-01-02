Cops looking for vehicle that killed Marine, husband and father in hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the hit-and-run collision that killed tow truck operator Eric Albertson on Dec. 27 in Ridgeland.

The 39 year-old Albertson was known as “PK” to family and friends and worked for A-1 Towing. At the time of the collision, he was responding to a call for a vehicle needing assistance on West Frontage Road near the 24-mile marker on Interstate 95 north of Ridgeland.

According to Bobby Davids, owner of A-1 Towing, Albertson was a 12-year Marine veteran, a husband and the father of three children. He coached his children’s soccer and baseball teams. Additionally, he was preparing one of his children who is following in his footsteps and entering the military.

A source close to the family said that information regarding Albertson’s final arrangements will be shared as soon as they are confirmed. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Albertson’s widow with funeral costs.

The highway patrol has released a description of a vehicle that may have been responsible as a dark metallic gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with a damaged headlight and grill. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on West Frontage towards SC 462.

Anyone with information on those responsible is asked to call the SCHP at 843-953-6010, or 800-768-1501.