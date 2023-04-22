Cops looking for woman abducted off Brooklyn street

Police are hunting for a man who was seen kidnapping a woman off a Brooklyn street, cops said Saturday.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, grabbed the woman near the corner of Ave. W and Stillwell Ave. in Coney Island about 1:45 a.m. Friday.

He then carried the woman to a late-model Toyota minivan before speeding off north on Stillwell Ave., according to stunned witnesses who called police.

Responding officers couldn’t find the minivan, but recovered surveillance footage of the kidnapping.

As of Saturday morning, no one has come forward to report that a loved one has been taken, cops said. The woman thrown in the minivan hasn’t been identified.

The abducted woman is described as white with long hair, cops said. Based on the surveillance video, she’s about 5-foot-5, approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers when she was taken.

The man who grabbed her has a beard and close cropped black hair and is believed to be about 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. At the time of the kidnapping he was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Cops released the surveillance images in the hopes that someone recognizes the kidnapper and can help police track the man down.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.