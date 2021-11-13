Cops on lookout for Bronx sexual predator who attacked two young girls in separate incidents

Police are hunting for a sexual predator accused of two separate sex assaults on young girls in the same Bronx neighborhood, officials said Saturday.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Marcus Wiggins, 45, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl inside the child’s home May 9 near Gerard Ave. and E. 164th St. in Melrose, officials said.

On Nov. 5, Wiggins allegedly pulled a knife on a young girl inside the victim’s home, forcing her to perform a sex act, officials said. The age of the victim was not immediately released. Wiggins fled the apartment after the attack, and his victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, including several cuts to her arm.

Cops did not disclose how Wiggins got into the victims’ homes or if he knew the two girls before the attacks.

Wiggins is described as about 225 pounds with brown eyes and short salt and pepper hair and beard, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.