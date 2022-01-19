Wichita Falls Police warn the public to be on the lookout for more catalytic converter thieves.

According to WFPD public information officer Charlie Eipper:

Police have received information within the past few weeks of thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters in Wichita Falls.

Witnesses have said they've seen people working underneath vehicles while someone stands as a lookout. Eipper said the department realizes this could be an innocent action of legitimate vehicle repairs, but they encourage citizens to call the police so they can check on any suspicious activities that could be linked to a theft in progress.

Why Thieves Are Coveting Your Catalytic Converter, Particularly Now

If you think it’s a criminal offense in progress, call 9-1-1. If it’s a suspicious person, call the non-emergency number 940-720-5000.

More: Catalytic converter raid leads to drug arrest

If you have any information about these crimes call Crime Stoppers 940-322-9888 or the non-emergency number.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Cops say be on the lookout for catalytic converter capers