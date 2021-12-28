Cops: Man attacked patrol car with vehicle

Dec. 28—A Brunswick man allegedly turned his vehicle into a weapon against a Glynn County police officer early Tuesday morning, chasing the officer aggressively and attempting to ram her patrol car.

In a reckless episode that began on Interstate 95 and ended on Golden Isles Parkway near Altama Avenue, fellow officers responding to county policewoman Annalyse Debruijin's distress call arrived and immobilized the driver with a "high risk traffic stop," police reported.

Doyle Harvey Shiver, 47, of Brunswick was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, police said. DUI and numerous other traffic charges are pending against Shiver, police said.

Debruijin began following a Toyota 4Runner on the interstate after seeing it traveling less than 45 mph at around 1:30 a.m., police said. Shiver allegedly braked hard repeatedly, forcing Debruijin to follow suit as she followed while conducting a computer check on the vehicle's license plate.

Police said Debruijin followed as Shiver went onto the exit ramp to Golden Isles Parkway, where he allegedly "came to an abrupt halt" that forced the officer to quickly stop in order to avoid a crash, police said.

Shiver then allegedly reversed "towards the patrol car," forcing her to steer away from a collision, police said.

Debruijin drove around the Toyota, at which point Shiver allegedly sped forward toward her, police said.

Debruijin called for backup as Shiver followed at aggressive speeds "in what appeared to the officer to be an attempt to ram the patrol car," police said.

Debruijin kept a safe distance, avoiding a collision while awaiting backup from fellow officers, police said.

Shiver allegedly turned off the 4Runner's headlights, making his movements more difficult for Debruijin to see, police said.

"Even as our officer attempted to maintain a safe distance until other officers arrived, the 4Runner driver increased their speed, in effect chasing our officer," police said.

After backup officers arrived and helped halt the vehicle, police said meth was found inside.

In addition to her patrol duties, Debruijin is a field training officer with the county police department. She joined the county police force in March 2019.

Police Chief Jacques Battiste praised the actions of Debruijin and the other officers who came to her aid.

"The initial officer's evasive actions to draw the suspect away from a major intersection, await additional units to perform a high-risk traffic stop and detailed observations may well have prevented a tragic result," Battiste said.