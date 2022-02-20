Cops: Man charged with murder after fatal fight

Feb. 19—Police charged a 34-year-old Glynn County man with murder Saturday after the man he allegedly fought with the night before died of serious injuries.

Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez is in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Glynn County police responded at 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fight in the 1700 block of Townsend Street in the Brunswick Villa. Police found the victim with serious injuries, but Hernandez-Rodriguez allegedly fled, police said. The victim was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

The county police department's newly formed Operation Safe Glynn-Community Response Team (CRT) and county patrol officers were able to locate Hernandez-Rodriguez at his residence, police said.

He was initially jailed on charges of aggravated assault, police said. At 1 p.m. Saturday, hospital officials notified county police that the victim died of his injuries.

Police then charged Hernandez-Rodriguez additionally with murder.

Police are not releasing the victim's name, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police investigation division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.