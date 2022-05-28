Cops: Man charged with shooting gun at neighbor's car

May 28—A Manchester man was arrested in East Hartford Friday after police said he fired several gunshots at a neighbor's vehicle on Hartford Road several hours before.

Daniel Kiley, 66, of Manchester was arrested by East Hartford police just before 1 a.m. Friday and charged with first degree criminal attempt and assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, carrying a pistol without a permit, first degree reckless endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to 192 Hartford Road in Manchester at about 10:07 p.m. Thursday for multiple reports of gunshots. A witness reported that a male friend fired multiple rounds from the porch of 192 Hartford Road at a neighbor's vehicle after it drove away. The shooting followed a verbal dispute between the neighbor and Kiley. There were no injuries in the incident, according to a statement from Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea.

Police went into the Hartford Road house, but did not find Kiley inside.

Shea said that officers learned a few hours later that a vehicle Kiley was operating was found in East Hartford near High Court. Manchester and East Hartford police responded and found Kiley asleep in his vehicle in possession of the firearm police believe was used in the Hartford Road shooting.

Kiley was held overnight on a $1 million bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday. The online database for the judicial department did not indicate Friday night if Kiley made bail, or if his bond was reduced.

For more coverage of Somers and Enfield, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar, reporter.