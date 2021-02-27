Cops: Man charged with threatening woman with gun

Feb. 27—MANCHESTER — Police arrested a man and confiscated a stolen weapon Thursday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on Forest Street, police said.

The man, Cori Winston, 24, of New Britain, was charged with breach of peace, fifth-degree larceny, first-degree threatening, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine, having a weapon in motor vehicle, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession within 1,500 feet of a school, and several other motor vehicle related offenses.

According to a report from Police Lt. Ryan Shea, officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of someone being threatened with a gun. The caller told police that a black male named "Cory," later identified as Winston, pointed a gun at a woman and was possibly leaving the area in a white BMW.

According to Shea's report, the first responding officer at the scene saw a man, later identified as Winston, walking west bound in the area of Forest Street toward a white BMW X5 and enter it. The officer commanded Winston to raise both his hands, and he was detained immediately.

After being located by officers, the 27-year-old woman confirmed Winston was the one who threatened her while accusing her of stealing money from him.

No injuries were sustained in the incident, police reported.

At Winston's vehicle, officers observed a barrel of a rifle sticking out of a duffel bag behind the driver seat. The rifle, a Norinico 39-mm assault rifle, was secured by officers and found with a round loaded in the chamber. Officers also found two loaded, 30-round magazines for the weapon in the duffel bag. Police found that the firearm was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Police also seized 1.7 oz. of marijuana and materials related to the illicit distribution of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

Winston was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Friday.

For updates on Manchester and Bolton, follow Skyler Frazer on Twitter: @SkyFraCT, Facebook: SkyFraCT, and Instagram: SkylerFrazerJI to stay updated on his latest articles.