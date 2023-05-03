Cops: Manchester home invasion suspect dead

May 3—State police say a man involved in a Manchester home invasion Tuesday afternoon died during a foot chase in Windham later that night as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

State police said they are currently investigating the death of Rye Shashok, 46, as an "untimely death," following a foot chase where Shashok fired his gun at police.

Manchester Police Chief William Darby said officers responded to an Oakland Street residence just after 2 p.m. on reports of a home invasion there.

Darby said a man, later identified as Shashok, knew the victims and held an occupant of the home against their will.

Darby said when the homeowner returned home and saw what was happening inside, she fled and hid in a nearby house as Shashok chased after her.

The entire area, including two schools, were told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as Manchester police began searching for Shashok.

Darby said Shashok was considered armed and dangerous with a handgun and knives, and reportedly stole a car from New Jersey that he drove to Connecticut Tuesday morning.

Manchester School Superintendent Matthew Geary said the home invasion triggered a 90-minute "secure the school" situation at Bowers Elementary School on Princeton Street and at Robertson Elementary School on North School Street, which houses administrative offices and is also used as swing space for students while Bowers undergoes renovations.

Authorities said Shashok was apprehended when state police from Troop K responded to a larceny on Windham Center Road in Windham at around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, later identified as Shashok, fled that scene in a box truck.

Troopers found the truck later that night, and Shashok fled on foot. As police were trying to make contact with a homeowner on Jerusalem Road, Shashok was seen fleeing into the wood line.

State police said Shashok fired multiple rounds at police during an ensuing foot chase. As police approached Shashok, he was found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Troopers attempted life-saving procedures but were unsuccessful, and Shashok was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said. No police were injured during the incident.

State police said they would be investigating the Windham shooting incident, and that Manchester police would investigate the home invasion and manhunt in Manchester.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.