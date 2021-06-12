Cops: man's collision course with escape reaps serious charges

Jun. 12—A man's alleged vehicular rampage Tuesday afternoon in downtown Brunswick has landed him in jail on a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder, among other charges, according to law enforcement authorities.

Authorities said Michael Provenzano busted up two Brunswick police vehicles and struck a civilian vehicle while allegedly attempting to elude arrest for car theft.

In addition to the more serious charge, Provenzano remained in the Glynn County Detention Center Friday on charges of willful obstruction of the law by use of threats or violence, interference with government property and removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.

Provenzano, 32, is additionally charged by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI/drugs, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and failure to maintain a lane. State troopers investigated the crash.

Brunswick police spotted Provenzano allegedly driving a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Newcastle and F streets. Provenzano allegedly stopped after being boxed in by an unmarked police Dodge Charger and a marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to state troopers and police.

Both officers were outside of their vehicles at the time calling for the suspect to surrender, the state patrol report said.

Provenzano allegedly drove the vehicle across the center median during a U-turn, began driving against traffic and struck an unoccupied 2008 Ford Explorer that was parked in a diagonal parking space. He then allegedly backed out of the crash, after which he smacked a street sign while crossing the center median yet again.

State troopers say Provenzano then allegedly rammed into the rear of the unmarked police vehicle. Provenzano allegedly continued pressing the gas pedal and pushing the unmarked vehicle, which left 80 feet of skid marks on the pavement before plowing into the marked police vehicle that was in front of it, the state patrol report said.

Troopers said Provenzano then collided with a tree in the median, bringing the vehicle pursuit to an end.

Provenzano allegedly continued to resist arrest, prompting police officers to resort to use of a Taser and physical force to subdue him, Brunswick Police Capt. Eugene Smith said.

Provenzano was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for medical clearance before being taken to jail, state troopers said.

Smith said several officers incurred minor scrapes and bruises while subduing Provenzano.