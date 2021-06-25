Cops: Mass. man charged in 2017 Revolutions burglary

Jun. 25—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Springfield man Thursday in connection with a burglary at Revolutions Bowling and Lounge in 2017.

The man, Jamie Garcia, 27, was charged with third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit that crime, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment in Manchester Superior Court today.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, Garcia and an accomplice broke into Revolutions and attempted to steal money from an ATM using a blowtorch, an act they were known for committing regionally.

Cleverdon said Garcia wasn't successful in stealing any money, and broke a television and arcade game system while inside the building.

