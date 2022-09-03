Cops: Mass. man with loaded gun charged with DUI in Windsor

Sep. 3—WINDSOR — State police arrested a Massachusetts man Friday who they say had a loaded firearm while driving under the influence.

Police say just after midnight Thursday, a patrolling state trooper observed a sedan traveling over 85 miles per hour on Interstate 91 north and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Steven Roche, 28, of Massachusetts, failed a standardized field sobriety test, and was found to have a loaded handgun and a "large amount" of marijuana in the vehicle.

Roche was charged with driving under the influence, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving, among other charges. He was held on a $50,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

