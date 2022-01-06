Cops find meth in car of Fort Worth woman who told them she didn’t need driver’s license

A Fort Worth woman was in custody Thursday after authorities found less than half a pound of methamphetamine in her car.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office also found drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe, a used syringe and digital scales during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jacklyn Nicole Roose, 28, of Fort Worth.

Roose was in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Thursday with bond set at $30,784.

Roose was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop in the 4000 block of East Texas 199 in Springtown.

Roose told deputies that she did not have a driver’s license nor did she need one because she was “traveling,” “not driving.” She also failed to show proof of insurance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once her car was searched, deputies found 171.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Roose faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.