Cops nab 13-year-old boy who threatened Jewish children with sword on Upper West Side

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy they say threatened a group Jewish children with a sword on the Upper West Side.

The child, who was not named because of his age, surrendered to cops at the 20th Precinct station house with a parent Wednesday afternoon after images of him and his friends were distributed by police in connection with the Saturday evening clash on W. 86th St. and West End Ave.

Cops identified the teen as the one who brandished a short sword as he and his friends harassed a group of six Jewish children ranging in age from 12 to 16.

His friends, who remained at large Thursday, wielded a knife and a crowbar, police said.

“You’re Jewish, we’re going to come get you,” one of the teens warned, according to cops. “We fight dirty. We don’t fight clean!”

The sword-swinging teen lunged at the victims but never made contact, cops said. No one was hurt during the bizarre encounter.

Detectives charged him with aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing before taking him to family court, where he will be prosecuted as a juvenile, cops said.

It was the second anti-Semitic incident to happen in the city in two days, cops said.

On Friday night in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a 21-year-old Hasidic man was jumped by six teens in an unprovoked beatdown, cops said. One of the attackers, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested shortly after the attack.

As of April 3, cops were investigating 86 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city this year, more than three times the 24 incidents investigated by this time a year ago.

Anyone with information regarding the Upper West Side attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.