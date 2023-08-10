Cops Nab ANOTHER Assailant in Montgomery Boat Deck Brawl

Montgomery PD

Mary Todd, 21, became the fourth assailant to be arrested in the fallout of Saturday’s viral brawl on the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, with cops revealing Thursday she had been booked on a charge of third-degree assault.

Footage from the scene appears to show Todd, who is white, kick a Black ferry co-captain as he was being jumped by three white men, prompting a massive melee divided along racial lines that ended with 13 people being detained.

Todd joins Richard Roberts, 48, Allen Todd, 23, and Zachery Shipman, 25, who are also staring down charges of assault in the third-degree. Roberts turned himself in on Tuesday, and Allen Todd and Shipman were booked Wednesday night after going on the lam for a day.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.