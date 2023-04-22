Cops nab assailant who rammed woman’s head into Central Park tree: NYPD

NYPD detectives have arrested the unhinged man who repeatedly slammed a woman’s head into a tree during an unprovoked attack inside Central Park, cops said Saturday.

Police grabbed suspect Juan Garcia, 24, on Friday evening, charging him with assault for the April 6 attack along the iconic Manhattan park’s reservoir, cops said.

His victim was walking through the park just before 6 a.m. Thursday when Garcia approached her, cops said.

The 5-foot-4, 140-pound suspect tried to strike up a conversation with the woman, but when she ignored him, he attacked her in a rage, according to police.

Garcia is accused of dragging the woman off the path and ramming her head against a tree multiple times, cops said.

He then jumped on a blue CitiBike and pedaled out of the park, cops said. He was last seen heading east on the 86th St. Transverse.

Medics called to the scene took the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

The attack wasn’t caught on video, but cops managed to cobble together a sketch of her attacker, which was distributed throughout the park and shared with the media.

It was not immediately disclosed how police identified Garcia as the assailant.

Garcia lives in the Bronx, about six miles from the park, cops said.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Saturday.