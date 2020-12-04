Cops nab fugitive 'drug kingpin' who assumed identity of dead baby

Federal agents captured a fugitive “drug kingpin” in Florida after he applied for a passport using the identity of a dead infant, authorities said.

Howard Farley Jr., 72, had eluded police for more than 35 years after he was charged with running a sprawling drug operation that utilized the Southern Line railroad system. He was the only one among 74 defendants who was not apprehended after a Nebraska grand jury returned an indictment in 1985, authorities said.

But Farley’s time on the run ended Tuesday when federal agents showed up at his home in the 3,000-person town of Weirsdale, Florida. The agents arrested Farley as he was attempting to board a private plane in a hangar at his home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Howard D. Farley, Jr. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida)

Federal investigators tracked down Farley after he submitted a passport application in February using the name, date of birth and social security number of an infant who had died in 1955.

The child, identified by the initials T.B., was from Lake Worth and died at the age of 3 months, according to Farley’s criminal complaint.

Investigators discovered that Farley had used the dead infant’s identity when he applied for passports in 1987, 1998 and 2008, the complaint says. He also used it to obtain a driver’s license and a fraudulent pilot’s license, according to the complaint.

A fingerprint comparison confirmed that the man living at the house was the wanted drug trafficking suspect, prosecutors said.

Farley was residing with an unidentified Vietnamese woman and his passport indicated that he had traveled to the country in 2018, the complaint says. A gun was discovered inside the home, prosecutors said.

Farley was charged with passport fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A bond hearing was set for next Thursday.

“He maintains his innocence and we will vigorously defend this case,” said his lawyer, Fritz Scheller.

Farley will not face the original drug trafficking charges. The indictment was dismissed seven years ago, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska.