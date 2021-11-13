Cops nab homeless man for Central Park rape: officials

A homeless man has been arrested for a harrowing rape in Central Park, officials said Saturday — the latest in an alarming rise in sexual assaults in the landmark green space this year.

Paulie Velez, 25, was grabbed in Lower Manhattan by police after they got a Crime Stoppers tip about his location, officials said.

He was charged with grabbing a 27-year-old woman on a secluded footpath near The Pond on the southeastern edge of the iconic park near W. 59th St. about 7:20 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Velez allegedly put the woman in a chokehold before raping, sexually assaulting her and stealing her cellphone, cops said.

Armed with a description and surveillance footage from nearby businesses, cops tracked Velez’s movements after leaving the park.

After the assault, Velez jumped on the subway at 59th St. and Fifth Ave. and headed downtown, the surveillance showed. He was later caught on video — with a marijuana pin on his baseball hat and his mask below his nose — pacing inside a deli on Eighth Ave. near W. 41st St. near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Police nabbed Velez outside 2 Bros Pizza on Eighth Ave. and W. 38th St., and on Friday released surveillance pictures of him.

His arraignment on charges of rape, robbery, strangulation, assault and sex abuse was pending in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Saturday.

In the wake of the horrific attack, the NYPD promised increased patrols in the park.

As of Nov. 7, there have been seven rapes in the urban oasis this year compared with two in all of 2020, police department data shows.

Another woman was the victim of an attempted rape about 45 minutes after the park assault on Thursday and police initially thought the same man was responsible for both crimes.

The second attack, on a footpath on the Randalls Island Bridge at E. 103rd St. and the FDR Drive was allegedly committed by convicted sex offender, Howard Shaw, 58, cops said.