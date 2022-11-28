Cops nab man who pummeled Brooklyn traffic agent over ticket

Police have arrested a man who pummeled an NYPD traffic agent who had just given him a parking ticket in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday.

Aaron Beller, 48, was arrested and charged with assault and menacing for the Nov. 14 attack, according to police.

The on-duty agent had just put a ticket on the dashboard of Beller’s yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI parked on Avenue Z near E. 16th St. in Sheepshead Bay when the man went wild over the fine, police said.

Beller approached the agent and struck up an argument, slowly getting closer to the victim, video released by police shows.

The irate man pointed toward the street several times before knocking the agent’s hat off his head.

The two began physically fighting and Beller pushed the agent up against a car, video shows.

Off camera, Beller knocked the agent to the ground and punched him repeatedly, cops said.

The traffic cop was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island in stable condition.

Beller’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Sunday night.