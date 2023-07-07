Cops nab NYC man for concealing brother’s corpse in garbage bag, find second body in grisly case

Cops investigating a man’s body discovered stuffed in a garbage bag in Queens arrested his brother Thursday for concealing the corpse. They also happened upon a second body at the victim’s home, police said.

Police conducted a wellness check at 31-year-old victim Kyle Danielson’s home, where he lived with his brother on 104th St. near Northern Blvd. in North Corona early Thursday morning, according to cops.

During their search they discovered a body belonging to a 58-year-old female at about 2:30 a.m.

The woman suffered trauma to her torso and medics pronounced her dead on scene.

Danielson’s brother Roscoe Danielson was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

The elder Danielson has only been charged for concealing his brother’s body, which police discovered Wednesday. Cops, however, believe Thursday’s incident is related.

On Wednesday, cops responding to a 911 call found Kyle Danielson’s remains in a trash bag on a residential street, just three doors down from his home.

The victim, who had a puncture wound in his back, was pronounced dead by EMS on scene.

The city Medical Examiner has yet to determine both victims’ cause of death.