Cops nab NYC suspect in fatal funeral home shooting

A Bronx man — suspected of being behind the wheel during a deadly drive-by shooting outside a funeral home earlier this month — has been nabbed, police said Wednesday.

Juan Nunez, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession charges, for allegedly driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox as a gunman opened fire while rolling past the Parkchester Funeral Home on Unionport Road near Olmstead Ave. in Parkchester at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Victim Leshaun Whitfield, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and survived.

At least 10 rounds were fired, police said.

A few days after the shooting cops released images of the Chevrolet Equinox, which helped police track down Nunez.

A Bronx Criminal Court judge ordered Nunez held on $50,000 bail during his arraignment on Tuesday.

The shooter remained at large Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.