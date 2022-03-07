Cops nab Port Hueneme man suspected in string of Isla Vista sex assaults near UC Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies have arrested a Port Hueneme man suspected in a recent string of sexual assaults reported near the UC Santa Barbara campus.

Michael Angelo Auclair, 30, was apprehended in Lompoc on Saturday afternoon on a judge-issued Ramey warrant for felony charges of sexual battery and indecent exposure, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

His arrest Saturday stems from a sheriff's investigation of three reported assaults of sexual fondling and indecent exposure between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in Isla Vista, where the majority of residents are college students.

Auclair was scheduled to be booked into the county's main jail Saturday with a bail of $1 million.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port Hueneme man held in Isla Vista assaults