Cops nab suspect in 2021 broad-daylight slaying of Harlem teen

Cops busted a 19-year-old suspect for a 2021 shooting in Harlem that left another teen dead.

Officers arrested Tyler Wise at his apartment in Manhattan’s Theater District on Thursday morning.

He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment for the slaying of 17-year-old Taquan Jones of East Harlem.

In October 2021, Wise allegedly blasted Jones with a bullet to the chest at the corner of Lenox Ave. and W. 132nd St. The victim ran until he collapsed onto a driveway. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, a source said. Jones had three sealed arrests and the suspected shooter also had arrests as a juvenile, another source said.

Jones’ stunned family described the victim as a kid who stayed out of trouble. He was a senior at Harlem Renaissance High School.

“He doesn’t do anything to anybody. He’s not in any gangs. All he does is hang out with his friends and come home to his family,” his cousin Janila White previously told the Daily News.